Thursday Thoughts – A Double Farewell

These foggy mornings – forebodings of November grey – still have their own beauty.

My father just turned 85, and our daughter flew home for the celebration last weekend – despite having a big exam three days later. Love ♥

Driving her to the airport – she wanted a walk in our forest once more. So brother and sister walked ahead of us, chatting and laughing, but also talking about serious things.

Forests are good listeners. Up north, where she is heading, there are no autumn colours, only firs and pine trees.

So, when she left, this autumn’s last colours were mirrored in the little lake in the early morning light. I hope Emma will picture them in her mind during the long winter darkness in Umeå.