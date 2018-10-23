Tuesday Photo Challenge: Surprise

Surprise is the least I can say about these examples! This weeks Tuesday challenge was easily filled….with lovely surprises from my past.

Walking in a park in Rome some years ago, I really had to look twice, or maybe four times…because these cats seemed to have special seats on exactly this bench. And they did not move even if I hauled out a camera…

Some days my Totti got a short visit from his daughter, Belezza. Totti is a very calm and considerate dog, but his face when Belezza performs some of her youthful tricks…

Then a fond memory from traveling with my students to Madrid…We visited a market, where things unseen and unheard of, never seen the likes of…turned up. One of my young girls just had to see and feel if this thing was real…