Tuesday Photo Challenge: Surprise

Surprise is the least I can say about these examples! This weeks Tuesday challenge was easily filled….with lovely surprises from my past.

Walking in a park in Rome some years ago, I really had to look twice, or maybe four times…because these cats seemed to have special seats on exactly this bench. And they did not move even if I hauled out a camera…

Some days my Totti got a short visit from his daughter, Belezza. Totti is a very calm and considerate dog, but his face when Belezza performs some of her youthful tricks…

Then a fond memory from traveling with my students to Madrid…We visited a market, where things unseen and unheard of, never seen the likes of…turned up. One of my young girls just had to see and feel if this thing was real…

Annonser

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.