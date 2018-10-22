So, I finally bought myself a macro lens, something I have been thinking about for some years now. ”To See a World in a Grain of Sand…” – now more true than ever.
I hope you will enjoy following my attempts to find hidden worlds! I would love to hear your experiences and tips from your own macro photography as well. Learning new things are always a great joy.
So, here’s to Macro Monday!
8 comments on “Macro Monday”
Beautiful! Hmmm, maybe I should look into getting one 😉
Bilderna är ju helt fantastiska! Snart är du nog som jag, använder nästan bara mitt macro objektiv, det är så himla roligt och så mycket att upptäcka. Fast ibland måste man vara väldigt tålig, som när man ska fotografera insekter som absolut inte vill sitta still eller när det blåser så de vackra blommorna svajar hit och dig. 😀
These are beautiful shots. A good investment.
Lovely captures.
Great shots. I’m sure you will really enjoy your lens and new way of seeing 😀
Thank you, Su, I think it will be a great joy!
Lovely. You’re going to really enjoy using that.
Thank you – I already feel good about it! So much fun experimenting!