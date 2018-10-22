Macro Monday

So, I finally bought myself a macro lens, something I have been thinking about for some years now. ”To See a World in a Grain of Sand…” – now more true than ever.

I hope you will enjoy following my attempts to find hidden worlds! I would love to hear your experiences and tips from your own macro photography as well. Learning new things are always a great joy.

So, here’s to Macro Monday!

 

