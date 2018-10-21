Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #16: Big Can Be Beautiful Too!

When Tina asks us to think Big, my first thoughts go to the Galapagos islands, Lonesome George and the beautiful Iguanas. Because I think they are beautiful creatures, I really do. So here are some of my favorites!

Colourful and pensive – or not –

Lazy or not –

In the header, Scotland’s impressive, 30 m high Kelpies, and lastly the lovely little terrier of Bilbao – size XXXXXL.

Thank you, Tina, for the Big opportunity this week to think Big!

