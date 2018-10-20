Waiting For the Birds My garden is preparing for sleep – but gives away golden gifts for the winter birds. Common spindle (poisonous though…) Magnolia Rose Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
10 comments on “Waiting For the Birds”
Beautiful macros.
Thank you!
Hi Leya do perhaps know why Tina’s Lens-Artist post did not appear. I am quit worried about her
Abrie – I have written to her and the others, it is a mystery. We don’t know. I know she quite often has trouble with her connection though. I guess we will soon find out.
Thanks Leya
In fact that’s why I posted this one – Waiting for the birds…
Beautiful 😀
😀
Super
Thank you!