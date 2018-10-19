And Then… …we had a lovely walk in the late afternoon light. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
4 comments on “And Then…”
So very beautiful! I have hardly seen your blog in a while and have missed it. I hope that you are well.
Thank you, I am – I’ve been missing you too!
Thanks. I’ve been partway busy, partway very ill, but it looks like it’s going in a good direction, so things are fine. I am enjoying the autumn, which looks and feels like autumn here.
Sorry to hear you have been ill – but sounds good everything is going in the right direction.