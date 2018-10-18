Thursday Thoughts – Following a Country Road

I knew this would be the last day of the Indian summer this year. So, I decided to drive through the colourful October landscape over to a neighbouring hiking area.

I did not take the fastest road, but followed the old country roads through the rural landscape in its late evening glory.

Piled trunks, waiting to be chipped, creates another kind of rural harmony in the landscape. Just like the animals, they are essential for the farmers to make a living.

Then the hard road surface softly turns into gravel…

…and just around the corner, new views are awaiting.

Cattle silently munching, not knowing that soon they will have to return to the stable – or…maybe not…

Number 1!

The evening is warm and hazy, colourful and still. I stand in the middle of the road, just to hear the silence and feel the sunshine. There is a certain sadness…coming over me.

Soon we will be there. Ready for the evening walk. Milo and me.