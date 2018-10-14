Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #15: Change and/or Changeable

There is nothing permanent except change

Heraclitus

This week Amy is hosting our challenge, and she lets us all have the opportunity to change the world…or the world in photos at least!

As summer is changing into autumn, so the colours here in Sweden change our perception of nature. I love autumn for its earthy scent and for its colours – only lasting for a few days, but what beautiful days!

My walks in the foggy mornings at Hammarmölledamm (a pond in our forest) this week, showed the area in a new mood every day. Fog and mist too are great changers.

Changing the original picture into something like a painting is easily done with different software, and great fun. Here is a water colour…

…and here is an abstract version. For both pictures I have used FotoSketcher. Which one do you like most? And how much does the framing mean to the picture – and to you?

Thank you, Amy, for the opportunity to Change!