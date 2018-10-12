In My Garden Today So, I finally decided to try macro. A walk in the garden and a first try. Fading summer flowers Becoming a tomato Curling up for the night Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “In My Garden Today”
First try? I would never have thought so!
Amazinf macro, Leya. More like ‘can-do’ as opposed to try. Well done. Great bokeh 🙂🤗
And what a beautiful job you made of it. That Header is sublime. 🙂 🙂
Beautiful 😀
😀
Love the featured photo! What lens were you using?
90mm Tamron macro
Really nice and the curling up for the night (photo and words ) was a fun ending and that is what I shall be doing shortly
😊
I think they are precious pictures!
Thank you so much!
Beautiful
Thank you!