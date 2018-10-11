Thursday Thoughts – Indian Summer

Yesterday was the start of the Indian summer here in Skåne (Scania). We had 20 degrees C, sunny and no wind – a wonderful day.

The bees have had a tough summer this year, but now they seem to pop up from nowhere, buzzing gently to each other over my garden’s last flowers.

It is a joy watching them – more difficult to catch them on a photo though…

Later in the evening I went out again to enjoy the last of the autumn sun.

My lavender flowers are long since gone, but bowing their neat capsules in the fading light. I am grateful for a glorious Indian summer day – they say we will get at least another four of them this week.

 

Annonser

16 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Indian Summer

  1. Your asters are beautiful. We too had warm temperatures yesterday, about 18 degrees. But tonight we are waiting for next storm which is due to come in the early hours!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.