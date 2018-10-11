Yesterday was the start of the Indian summer here in Skåne (Scania). We had 20 degrees C, sunny and no wind – a wonderful day.
The bees have had a tough summer this year, but now they seem to pop up from nowhere, buzzing gently to each other over my garden’s last flowers.
It is a joy watching them – more difficult to catch them on a photo though…
Later in the evening I went out again to enjoy the last of the autumn sun.
My lavender flowers are long since gone, but bowing their neat capsules in the fading light. I am grateful for a glorious Indian summer day – they say we will get at least another four of them this week.
16 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Indian Summer”
Your asters are beautiful. We too had warm temperatures yesterday, about 18 degrees. But tonight we are waiting for next storm which is due to come in the early hours!
Thank you. But Oh, stay safe then! Then we might get it after you…
We have suddenly had a return to summer here too in Ontario. But today will be the last day. Your flowers(asters?)are lovely and nice to see that you have bees.
Yes, autumn asters in Swedish. We will get another two-three days, then it is over. Glad you got some over there as well!
Flowers and bees are so beautifully captured!
Thank you, Amy. I was very happy to see the bees again before frost and snow.
Beautiful Flowers!
The last ones this year…
Beautiful images Ann-Christine, so lovely you still have bees and flowers during this Indian Summer 🙂🌺 xxx
Yes, we are grateful for these last days in the sun!
Ljuvliga bilder på vackra färgstarka blommor Leya! ..och ljuvligt att få njuta värme av i oktober ☀️
Det är gott – ja!
Wonderful to read your post, A-C. Uplifting to see nature enjoying the last of the warm temperatures. Strange weather patterns, last week there was spring snow in some parts of South Africa!
Strange it is. And the latest report from IPCC http://www.ipcc.ch/report/sr15/ is just what I was afraid of.
I am glad we still can enjoy the little things.
I enjoyed your lovely flower and bee photos very much!
I am glad you enjoyed them – it was great to see them for me as well.