Thursday Thoughts – Indian Summer

Yesterday was the start of the Indian summer here in Skåne (Scania). We had 20 degrees C, sunny and no wind – a wonderful day.

The bees have had a tough summer this year, but now they seem to pop up from nowhere, buzzing gently to each other over my garden’s last flowers.

It is a joy watching them – more difficult to catch them on a photo though…

Later in the evening I went out again to enjoy the last of the autumn sun.

My lavender flowers are long since gone, but bowing their neat capsules in the fading light. I am grateful for a glorious Indian summer day – they say we will get at least another four of them this week.