Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Things Made Out of Plastic
Most things in this fun cafe’ are made of plastic – Lodz, Poland.
8 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Things Made Out of Plastic”
OMG, this is a ridiculously cool photo. 😀 😀
😂😂😂
Love the records!! I’ve seen cafes with album covers as wall decor, but not the actual vinyl. Very cool.
Glad you like them too! Cool indeed – first time I saw it!
All those circles look great in black and white
Thank you – first I did not think the old EP’s would look good in B&W, because they are all colourful from the start. But it came out OK. Love it that you think they look great!
Amazing!
;-D