”Welcome to another Pick-a-Word Thursday’s Special. I hope that the choices I made for this month’s photo challenge will allow you a lot of liberty in interpretation.”
I always enjoy Paula’s (Lost in Translation) pick a word prompts – Here are my interpretations for this week!
gushing – lava in the header and Tännforsen below
aperture
frontier
triplets
tapered
4 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in October – Y3”
Wow! Love the aperture image, A C – where was that? And the tapered image put me in mind of Glendalough in Ireland, but I’m not sure if it is, I didn’t see a great deal of the place
Ireland – but not Glendalough. This was further west.
Wonderful photos, Leya. The frozen falls is stunning. ❤
Thank you – they were. I had never seen them in reality before.