Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in October – Y3

”Welcome to another Pick-a-Word Thursday’s Special. I hope that the choices I made for this month’s photo challenge will allow you a lot of liberty in interpretation.”

I always enjoy Paula’s (Lost in Translation) pick a word prompts – Here are my interpretations for this week!

gushing – lava in the header and Tännforsen below

aperture

frontier

triplets

tapered

 

4 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in October – Y3

  1. Wow! Love the aperture image, A C – where was that? And the tapered image put me in mind of Glendalough in Ireland, but I’m not sure if it is, I didn’t see a great deal of the place

