Do you usually return to places you once visited and loved?
Or are you like me – afraid of returning, afraid of getting disappointed?
Last year I went to the Light Move Festival and fell in love with this city…
All the red brick buildings, and not the least Manufaktura.
So, when my friends wanted to go this autumn, I did not say no…
And I wasn’t disappointed! Here some night pictures of the planetarium for Expo 2022.
And the new railwaystation. The first shot is of course the Unicorn Stable! My favorite.
Annonser
7 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Loads of Łódź”
that name will always conjure the ghetto for me and I rarely go back to places in case of disappointment but these images are lovely and crisp – I especially like the Manufactura with the metallic cars against the red brick
I agree, Laura, about the ghetto. We walked there as well. But, as you say, there are other things to visit in this city – positive experiences. I am glad you liked the red brick and the cars. That was a great colour combination I thought.
Love that dilapidated building, A C!
😉
You knew I would!!
Always send photos your way, Sue😀
😀😀