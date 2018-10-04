Thursday Thoughts – Loads of Łódź

Do you usually return to places you once visited and loved?

Or are you like me – afraid of returning, afraid of getting disappointed?

Last year I went to the Light Move Festival and fell in love with this city…

All the red brick buildings, and not the least Manufaktura.

So, when my friends wanted to go this autumn, I did not say no…

And I wasn’t disappointed! Here some night pictures of the planetarium for Expo 2022.

And the new railwaystation. The first shot is of course the Unicorn Stable! My favorite.

 

Annonser

7 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Loads of Łódź

  1. that name will always conjure the ghetto for me and I rarely go back to places in case of disappointment but these images are lovely and crisp – I especially like the Manufactura with the metallic cars against the red brick

    Svara

    • I agree, Laura, about the ghetto. We walked there as well. But, as you say, there are other things to visit in this city – positive experiences. I am glad you liked the red brick and the cars. That was a great colour combination I thought.

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.