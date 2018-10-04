Thursday Thoughts – Loads of Łódź

Do you usually return to places you once visited and loved?

Or are you like me – afraid of returning, afraid of getting disappointed?

Last year I went to the Light Move Festival and fell in love with this city…

All the red brick buildings, and not the least Manufaktura.

So, when my friends wanted to go this autumn, I did not say no…

And I wasn’t disappointed! Here some night pictures of the planetarium for Expo 2022.

And the new railwaystation. The first shot is of course the Unicorn Stable! My favorite.