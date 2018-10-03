Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Lovely!
Lovely! Looks as though it’s getting a bit chilly up your way!
janet
It is – my daughter just sent an sms about the first snow up there in Umeå.
Brrrr!
Goodness!
What a beautiful structure.
Thank you, Colline – I liked it very much too!