Lens-Artist Photo Challenge: #13 Look Up

I have just returned from the Light Move Festival in Lodz, Poland – again. We were there last year, Viveka (My guilty pleasures) and I, and this year some of my best friends wanted to join me. Patty’s theme just seems meant for me – Look Up!

Piotrkowska Street

Lodz has a lot to offer visitors – even an enormous amount of art murals – outstandingly beautiful and worth walking for hours to see. Sometimes a lonely dog on a balcony as well…

 

Finally – Lodz has got some lovely parks to fill my lungs and eyes with as well! So, Look Up and you will be greatly rewarded!

Thank you, Patti, for a great challenge!

4 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #13: Look Up!

  1. Thanks Leya. What an amazing experience to attend that festival! I love seeing your photos. The mural looks crazy scary with the big man (or god or whatever) holding the enormous boulder!!!

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

