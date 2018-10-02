Lens-Artist Photo Challenge: #13 Look Up
I have just returned from the Light Move Festival in Lodz, Poland – again. We were there last year, Viveka (My guilty pleasures) and I, and this year some of my best friends wanted to join me. Patty’s theme just seems meant for me – Look Up!
Piotrkowska Street
Lodz has a lot to offer visitors – even an enormous amount of art murals – outstandingly beautiful and worth walking for hours to see. Sometimes a lonely dog on a balcony as well…
Finally – Lodz has got some lovely parks to fill my lungs and eyes with as well! So, Look Up and you will be greatly rewarded!
Thank you, Patti, for a great challenge!
4 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #13: Look Up!”
Thanks Leya. What an amazing experience to attend that festival! I love seeing your photos. The mural looks crazy scary with the big man (or god or whatever) holding the enormous boulder!!!
Hercules?
Wow, amazing light show Ann-Christine! And I love Viveka! How did you two get together?? Finally that last image of the building is fabulous!!!
Those lights are stunning. Great street art as well and you know I love the forest. 🙂
janet