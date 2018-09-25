Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Pastel Colors
Pastel? I did not know I had any possible photos here…
…but I found some summer flowers
a fancy dress
a Moroccan yarn dying and drying
and my frozen beauties!
13 comments on “CFFC: Pastel Colours”
A beautiful collection of pastel photos
Plenty of pastel, A C!
😁
Hi Leya,
Your photos are marvelous for this week’s challenge. Good going 😀
Thanks, Cee – fun to try to find some anyway!
Gorgeous colors…especially the butterfly!
Thank you! A Frittillaria
Lovely photos especially that first one with the scabious flowers
Love them too!
Wonderful photos – love the dress!
Thank you – yes, what you can find in a window sometimes…!
1st photo: butterfly! Pretty!
2nd photo: GASP that fabric!
3rd photo: OH MY GOD THAT IS GORGEOUS THE COLORS THE ANGLE EVERYTHING
4th photo: aww, cute little flowers doing their best in the cold…
Love this whole post.
😀