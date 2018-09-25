CFFC: Pastel Colours

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Pastel Colors

Pastel? I did not know I had any possible photos here…

…but I found some summer flowers

a fancy dress

a Moroccan yarn dying and drying

and my frozen beauties!

 

 

Annonser

13 comments on “CFFC: Pastel Colours

  7. 1st photo: butterfly! Pretty!
    2nd photo: GASP that fabric!
    3rd photo: OH MY GOD THAT IS GORGEOUS THE COLORS THE ANGLE EVERYTHING
    4th photo: aww, cute little flowers doing their best in the cold…
    Love this whole post.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.