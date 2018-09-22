Our host this week, Tina, asks us to send paths her way. I have chosen some of my favorite paths walked in Sweden, the Azores and Switzerland. They all live in my memories and thoughts – because they still have something to tell me…every season of the year. And tomorrow, we celebrate the autumnal equinox.
“True morality consists not in following the beaten track, but in finding the true path for ourselves, and fearlessly following it.”
“A beautiful path does not need to invite people; the beauty itself is already an open invitation!”
“The path of light is the quest for knowledge.”
“End? No, the journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path. One that we all must take.”
“A path well traveled may still yield secrets that only one person may discover.”
“A beautiful mind is like a beautiful path! The more you travel with it, the more you find peace and happiness!”
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”
11 comments on “Lens Artists Challenge #12: Path”
Beautiful!
Fantastic landscape images, Ann-Christine. Beautiful work. 🙂
Very beautifully done, Ann-Christine! Thank you for these quotes. 🙂
Beautiful paths, Ann-Christine. I can see why they are your favorites. It’s clear that you love to hike!
Such amazing paths! What wonderous trails to pursue – peace and quiet all around. Thank you for sharing the photos!
I am glad you really enjoyed them!
🙂 🙂 🙂
Some great paths to lead you astray!
Thank you! At least they lead me…
Fabulous post Ann-Christine. Loved every single photo and quote. Beautifully done!
Thank you so much, Tina – you have chosen a theme close to my heart. And I believe, close to the heart of many of us!