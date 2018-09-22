Lens Artists Challenge #12: Path

Our host this week, Tina,  asks us to send paths her way. I have chosen some of my favorite paths walked in Sweden, the Azores and Switzerland. They all live in my memories and thoughts – because they still have something to tell me…every season of the year. And tomorrow, we celebrate the autumnal equinox.

“True morality consists not in following the beaten track, but in finding the true path for ourselves, and fearlessly following it.”
Mahatma Gandhi

“A beautiful path does not need to invite people; the beauty itself is already an open invitation!”
Mehmet Murat ildan

”I see my path, but I don’t know where it leads. Not knowing where I’m going is what inspires me to travel it.”
– Rosalia de Castro

“The path of light is the quest for knowledge.”
Lailah Gifty Akita

“End? No, the journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path. One that we all must take.”
J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings

“A path well traveled may still yield secrets that only one person may discover.”
Anthony T. Hincks

”If the path be beautiful, let us not ask where it leads”.
– Anatole France

“A beautiful mind is like a beautiful path! The more you travel with it, the more you find peace and happiness!”
Mehmet Murat ildan

“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”
Gautama Buddha

 

 

 

11 comments on "Lens Artists Challenge #12: Path

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

