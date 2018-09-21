Friday Storm – ”Knud” The storm is shaking us – and for tonight, I feel like this … Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “Friday Storm – ”Knud””
Stay safe, Ann Christine,..doesn’t sound good in the west
Thank you, Sue. Hopefully the worst will go north of us.
Hope you aren’t too storm-battered. Stay safe 🙂
You too – not so bad yet here.
We have had a couple of storms too and another on the way. Stay safe.
Stay safe as well – our bridges and airports are closed in the west.