6 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
A gorgeous photo, symbolizing the end of a season – or the life cycle.
Thank you, Otto, for a beautiful interpetation
Simply pure and beautiful.
I am glad you like it. Life and death.
Lovely capture of beauty in each stage of the flower.
Thank you – and yes…beauty and decay.