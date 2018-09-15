”Just living is not enough,” said the butterfly, ”one must have sunshine, freedom and a little flower.”
Hans Christian Anderson
For Amy and the Lens-Artists Challenge, I have chosen a series of small beauties from a trip to the Pyrenées in 2011.
A hidden valley that has kept its biodiversity almost intact –
– and is renowned for its variety of butterflies
A couple of days hiking this valley, and I felt harmony restored
Serenity
And …
… I even managed to capture a Hummingbird Hawk moth – what joy!
17 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #11: Small is Beautiful”
Fabulous images, Ann-Christine. The white butterfly on the purple thistles is beautifully shot.
Thank you, Jane – that hike is unforgettable. And I was walking alone.
So beautiful Ann-Christine! My favorite is Serenity. It’s magazine cover perfection!
Thank you, Tina! I smiled when I saw you had some beautiful butterflies as well. I guess many of us think of just butterflies in terms of ”small beauties”.
Your nature photos positively sing, Ann-Christine. 🙂 🙂 I especially love that header. I wasn’t sure whose turn it was this week and I’ve been wondering how Tina is faring in South Carolina.
Thanks, Jo – and it seems Tina is quite OK. Luckily Her island was spared.
I just spotted her commenting at Amy’s, thanks darlin. 🙂 🙂 This world is one big worry at times.
It is – and I am so grateful to find relaxing and comfort in this blogging group!
🙂 🙂
Goodness, you do find them, A C!!
;-D
Great post 😁
Glad you liked it! Thanks!
Some wonderful beauties Ann-Christine, from a lovely corner of the world – thank you so much for sharing! 🙂🦋 xxx
Thank you so much! I would love to return there some day. Incredibly untouched and peaceful valley.
Wunderschöne Aufnahmen. Den Schwärmer auf dem 7. Bild haben wir auch in der Schweiz. Die anderen Schmetterlinge sind aus dem südlichen Europa…
Thank you, Ernst, you always bring a positive shower! I do find that hawk moth rather irresistible!