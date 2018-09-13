Thursday Thoughts – Quiet Moments

We did two walks last week, just Totti and me…

…and this is the second one – Both are old favorites – as I guess you recognize the paths…

In the middle of the week the forest rests in silence

And there are not many colours around

I guess that is the way we want it

Quiet

 

 

 

Annonser

8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Quiet Moments

  2. (EN) The atmosphere looks magical(not just quiet).Beautiful shots indeed, Ann Christine
    (IT) L’atmosfera sembra magica(non solo calma).Bellissimi scatti davvero Ann Christine

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.