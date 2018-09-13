We did two walks last week, just Totti and me…
…and this is the second one – Both are old favorites – as I guess you recognize the paths…
In the middle of the week the forest rests in silence
And there are not many colours around
I guess that is the way we want it
Quiet
8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Quiet Moments”
Beautiful, peaceful and what is so needed in this world now.
I am glad you found peace in it – as you say, we all need that peace.
(EN) The atmosphere looks magical(not just quiet).Beautiful shots indeed, Ann Christine
(IT) L’atmosfera sembra magica(non solo calma).Bellissimi scatti davvero Ann Christine
Thank you – I am glad you saw the magic
These images are not only beautiful, they give a sense of peace and quiet in a pleasant silence. Thank you for that Ann Christine!
Thank you, Anita. I am glad they give you peace and quiet as well!
Very restful, Ann Christine…..
😚