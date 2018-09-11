There are so many kinds of reds…
…but my favorite ones are always natural
Of course the Swedish Falu red (made from copper) house is a must, and so is Christmas red! Wishing you all a lovely week!
6 comments on “CFFC: Reds”
They are all lovely, but I particularly like the candles 😀
😀
Beautiful captures Ann-Christine!!!
Thank you!
Nice varied set of reds, AC
Thank you, Sue.