We have had some quality time, just Totti and me – and the camera.
Away from the energetic Milo and away from home
Heading for the forest in the early morning
A day of promise
A day of joy and happiness for the two of us
And the little things…
that really matters
4 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Quality Time”
what a delight – the tiny fungus is divine p.s. your knees have to be in good order in order to get down this close – must be all that exercise with Totti
Well, my knees have been excellent this summer – the doctor says it is the heat/warmth that did it. Now they are starting to hurt again…but I bought a camera with a moveable screen – works magic!
my movable screen got wet 😦
😦