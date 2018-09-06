Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Open Topic Open topic this week means – Torne Träsk, Abisko, Sweden. A glorious hike in the late summer night. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
10 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Open Topic”
I so adore the clouds in your photo. 😀
Thank you, Cee – a night of stillness.
The stillness of the water. 🙂 🙂 And those clouds!
Mmm. I did not want to go back to camp.
Beautiful
Thank you
Beautiful
Thank you – I really did not want to go to bed that night.
Lovely!
😀