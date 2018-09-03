This year my Amazon lily has got 6 stems with 5-7 flowers on each one of them.

I fell in love with this flower at first sight – when I was in my twenties.

I bought a bulb in the 1980’s when we had a very good plant shop in the nearest town – where I worked then.

I have always loved flowers, and very seldom fail with new ones – I am always well prepared. But the Amazon lily – no. The first bulb did not ever come up above the soil.

The second one did. But only never to set flowers. Then I got an upcoming pot plant from an old collegue of mine. Or in fact, from his wife. He grows orchids and she loves plants too –

On their porch she had 5-6 Amazon plants – and she gave away one of them to me. With a piece of good advice…

Let them stand outdoors during summer – and they will shoot flowers.

They did, already the first year.

Now they stand out there from May to September – and they grow marvelously beautiful flowers – with scent like a dream.

They stand below the grapes – getting ready now to eat. They really match – the grapes and the Amazon lily. In outdoors beauty. And eating – with eyes as well.