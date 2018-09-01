On Leaving Summer

As we leave summer behind and enter Autumn, I want to express my gratefulness to the Swedish summer I experienced in Abisko.

Abisko is forever connected to my first hike on the King’s Trail when I was young

But now it will also be remembered for giving us the only real Swedish summer in 2018

For its lushness, colours and Linneas – and for the only raindrops for three months.

No one can deny the beauty of the mountain forest and its shy inhabitants…

…hiding their freshness in the cool air –

…and silently showing off their finery –

But Autumn is here now – hopefully with more colourful strokes from Nature’s palette

Thank you – Abisko – I am forever grateful!