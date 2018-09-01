On Leaving Summer

As we leave summer behind and enter Autumn, I want to express my gratefulness to the Swedish summer I experienced in Abisko.

Abisko och Lofoten 2018 1010-Redigera

Abisko is forever connected to my first hike on the King’s Trail when I was young

But now it will also be remembered for giving us the only real Swedish summer in 2018

For its lushness, colours and Linneas – and for the only raindrops for three months.

No one can deny the beauty of the mountain forest and its shy inhabitants…

…hiding their freshness in the cool air –

…and  silently showing off their finery –

But Autumn is here now – hopefully with more colourful strokes from Nature’s palette

Thank you – Abisko – I am forever grateful!

 

 

Annonser

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.