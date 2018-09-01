On Leaving Summer

As we leave summer behind and enter Autumn, I want to express my gratefulness to the Swedish summer I experienced in Abisko.
Abisko is forever connected to my first hike on the King’s Trail when I was young
But now it will also be remembered for giving us the only real Swedish summer in 2018
For its lushness, colours and Linneas – and for the only raindrops for three months.
No one can deny the beauty of the mountain forest and its shy inhabitants…
…hiding their freshness in the cool air –
…and silently showing off their finery –
But Autumn is here now – hopefully with more colourful strokes from Nature’s palette
Thank you – Abisko – I am forever grateful!
