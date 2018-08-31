Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Glass For Cee’s challenge this week – a glass pyramid in Bergen – and me… Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
3 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Glass”
Lovely snap this is indeed 🙂
(EN) Wondrous
(IT) Meravigliosa
I love this, they playfulness of planes and perspective. And of course the special self portrait it is. 🙂