Thursday’s Special: Traces of The Past Y4-07

Paula, at Lost in Translation, asks us again to find traces of the past.

In Lofoten this summer, we experienced what is said to be the oldest and most authentic fishing village (fiskevær) there is – Nusfjord.

Dating back to the 19th century…

the village is still alive with rorbuer and everything.

We spent some hours there just walking – enjoying the past – and the present.

We had our lunch overlooking the charming harbour. Contemplating the difference between our own comparatively easy lives and the every day struggle where the family’s breadwinner might be lost to the sea any day.

 

13 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Traces of The Past Y4-07

  3. Ich bin mit meinen Gedanken auf den Lofoten dabei. Heute möchte ich dich fragen, ob es für dich möglich ist auf deinen Reisen eine Handvoll Sand mitzubringen? Du hast so gute Reiseberichte, die ich immer schaue. Beste Grüße, Ernestus
    I am with my thoughts in the Lofoten here. Today I would like to ask you if it is possible for you to bring a handful of sand on your travels? You have such good travel reports that I always look. Best regards, Ernestus
    https://sandcollection.wordpress.com/

