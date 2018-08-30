Thursday’s Special: Traces of The Past Y4-07

Paula, at Lost in Translation, asks us again to find traces of the past.

In Lofoten this summer, we experienced what is said to be the oldest and most authentic fishing village (fiskevær) there is – Nusfjord.

Dating back to the 19th century…

the village is still alive with rorbuer and everything.

We spent some hours there just walking – enjoying the past – and the present.

We had our lunch overlooking the charming harbour. Contemplating the difference between our own comparatively easy lives and the every day struggle where the family’s breadwinner might be lost to the sea any day.