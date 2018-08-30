Paula, at Lost in Translation, asks us again to find traces of the past.
In Lofoten this summer, we experienced what is said to be the oldest and most authentic fishing village (fiskevær) there is – Nusfjord.
Dating back to the 19th century…
the village is still alive with rorbuer and everything.
We spent some hours there just walking – enjoying the past – and the present.
We had our lunch overlooking the charming harbour. Contemplating the difference between our own comparatively easy lives and the every day struggle where the family’s breadwinner might be lost to the sea any day.
Annonser
13 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Traces of The Past Y4-07”
I love this colorful and charming fishing village and harbor. One of these days… 🙂
Lots of heritage there; a tough way of life. If i’m correct the rorbuer were the living quarters of men only during a fishing season?
Yes, they had their boats tied up there so they could easily go out.
Ich bin mit meinen Gedanken auf den Lofoten dabei. Heute möchte ich dich fragen, ob es für dich möglich ist auf deinen Reisen eine Handvoll Sand mitzubringen? Du hast so gute Reiseberichte, die ich immer schaue. Beste Grüße, Ernestus
I am with my thoughts in the Lofoten here. Today I would like to ask you if it is possible for you to bring a handful of sand on your travels? You have such good travel reports that I always look. Best regards, Ernestus
https://sandcollection.wordpress.com/
My dear Ernestus, I am back from Lofoten since long. Sorry.
Ich weiss, du schreibst ja in Vergangenheit. Meine Frage bezieht sich auf die Zukunft. Enschuldige bitte die Anfrage. Wenn ich niemanden frage, so bekomme ich auch nie die vielen Sandproben aus aller Welt.
I know, you write in the past. My question is about the future. Please excuse the request. If I ask no one, I never get the many sand samples from all over the world.
I will try to remember…
I cannot promise anything though…
Fabulous! Nusfjord looks wonderful…another place on my list!
Sue, it is lovely. Not touristic at all.
Thank you for sharing these beautiful images Ann-Christine, it is so lovely to see more of Lofoten :o) xxx
I am glad I am not boring you…there will for certain be more some other day…
Please keep these beautiful images coming – it is such a magical place :o) xxx