Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Sculptures, Statues, Carvings

For Cee, a statue of the typical dogs in Fanö, Denmark. They stand high on a pillar in the open place close to where the ferry boats arrive and leave. Small versions of them are to be found in many windows and houses on the island.

10 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Sculptures, Statues, Carvings

    • Yes, there is a story. The dogs look a bit sad – I don’t know if you can see that in these two though. In the 19th century the captains of the ships (many sailors here) brought them home from England as souvenirs for their wives in Fanö. It became a tradition. The dogs should stand like the two in the picture, symbolising faithfulness and missing. The artist here is Paul Isbak.

