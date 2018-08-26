Tina asks us to be colourful – and that feels good after a summer with no flowers, no natural colours here in Skåne, Sweden, except yellow and brown.
First, I would like to present an ordinary summer’s typical Swedish summer house…
…and then a sparkling Japanese Camellia. Flowers are inevitable photo objects when it comes to colour!
Two family members are celebrating colourful birthdays during summer.
And not that seldom we all go to enjoy Neil’s Yard in London, where walking in colours always makes my spirit jump with joy. Possible even when flowers are out of season…
Finally, I wish you a colourful and inspiring weekend!
Just a few reminders about the Lens-Artist Photo Challenges:
- We hope you will join the challenge this week! When you do, include a link to Tina’s post.
- Use the tag “Lens-Artists” in order to make other bloggers find your post in the Reader. so keep in mind that you should use fewer than 15 tags for your post or it won’t appear in the Reader. For more information on how to tag, click here.
- The next challenge (#9) will be posted by Patti, on Saturday, September 1.
- Missed our initial Lens-Artists challenge announcement? Click here for details.
Annonser
12 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #8: Colorful”
Wonderful choices Ann-Christine. Love the brightly colored package especially
Beautiful set of colorful collection, Ann-Christine! 🙂
Here everything has turned brown too… So wonderful to see these beautiful flowers. 🙂
Thank you, Amy. Colours and flowers are a great joy in life. 😊
Such a lovely selection of colours. I adore the summer cottage colours as well as all the colours on the wrapping paper and ribbons.
I am glad you like them! I so miss the usual summer house views this year.
🙂 🙂
Oooh, you’ve reminded me to get a move on and go to Neil’s Yard..”it’s many years since I last went
😉
Hair by Fairy looks like fun, Leya 🙂 🙂 Or a challenge! I was thinking flowers, I must admit. Not got around to it yet. Our brown has long been replenished by the rain and is zingy green again. Happy Sunday!
Happy Sunday, Jo!
Ooo, I like your selection and this theme! 🙂 I just hope I’ll be able to do my post since it’s my last week in Slovenia before I return home and it will be busybusybusy.
Thank you, Manja – I hope you will too!