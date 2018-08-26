Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #8: Colorful

Tina asks us to be colourful – and that feels good after a summer with no flowers, no natural colours here in Skåne, Sweden, except yellow and brown.

First, I would like to present an ordinary summer’s typical Swedish summer house…

…and then a sparkling Japanese Camellia. Flowers are inevitable photo objects when it comes to colour!

Two family members are celebrating colourful birthdays during summer.

And not that seldom we all go to enjoy Neil’s Yard in London, where walking in colours always makes my spirit jump with joy. Possible even when flowers are out of season…

Finally, I wish you a colourful and inspiring weekend!

