Did I Tell You…

…that we brought home the coolness from Lofoten…and…

– now we rejoice in the fresh air after this summer’s sauna heat!

Wishing you all a delightful week – greetings from 20 degrees C, Skåne, Sweden.

2 comments on "Did I Tell You…

