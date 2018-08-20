…that we brought home the coolness from Lofoten…and…
– now we rejoice in the fresh air after this summer’s sauna heat!
Wishing you all a delightful week – greetings from 20 degrees C, Skåne, Sweden.
2 comments on “Did I Tell You…”
Sounds like a huge relief!
So pleased for you that the extreme heat has receded, A C!