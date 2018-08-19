Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #7: Everyday Moments

Everyday moments – maybe it is easy to forget how important they are, because (I) we seldom succeed in living as mindful as we should… Thank you, Amy, for the opportunity of highlighting some of those precious moments.
Everyday I have to care for my best friends, Totti and Milo. Following their lives is a gift.
Even if I see to their daily needs, sometimes a professional grooming is necessary – especially if you want to win next competition!
Not yet….are they best friends, but it is coming. Milo is slowly learning what he can do… or not…Totti has an angel’s patience – he is really too kind and considerate for his own good.
So, I try to walk Totti alone, just him and me, once a day. Picking berries, finding wild animals – and apple trees – in the forest and meadows.
Some days we go to our summer house, or just to the sea, to relax, and only – exist…
…which is so important…Life is short – someone will soon grow out of those sandals.
Taking a boat to one of the small islands in the archipelago is always a treat.
Driving home to our ordinary house again, the farmers are usually busy in the fields, but this year there is not much left to harvest. The drought has taken its toll.
Every month – not every day – we usually visit some interesting exhibitions. It could be about almost anything. Here a fashion and theater theme by designer Camilla Thulin.
This summer there was no rain – but all the other summers there usually are everyday moments with umbrellas!
During summer, spring or autumn – or all of them – we sometimes get a bit tired of everyday life, and decide to hop on the train/ferry to our neighbor country, Denmark.
Somehow I love train stations…
…and ferries. Some guys are very, very tired of the everyday thing…but there is always room for a ferry feet stretching!
Strolling the streets of Copenhagen is always a treat. To us, Denmark means good food, fantastic exhibitions, lovely people and yellow houses with cosy corners!
27 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #7: Everyday Moments”
Nce moments captured – I particularly like your train and ferry shoots 🙂
Thank you.
Wow excellent photo shares you are right we do miss a lot. I love your dogs and the photo with the shoes and umbrellas are so good. I love the photo with the man and his dog. It’s so sweet. Happy Sunday 💜🦋
Thank you! Happy Sunday to you as well
I love these pictures, its real, its everyday’s pictures but its unique in its own way, thank you for sharing!
Thank you for such a lovely comment!
Everyday moments are precious, they make us what we are. Beautiful photos.
Thank you so much – and so it is!
A story-telling everyday morning series, Ann-Christine! The morning walk with Totti, the beach, rain… are wonderful moments you captured. I love the last one especially.
Thank you, Amy – that last one is typical Danish!
Like a beautiful painting! 🙂
Yes, I have enhanced it a bit.
Love the yellow house with the bikes and the cobbles, A C….I have a very similar one from somewhere in Denmark – Aarhus, perhaps
That’s Denmark!
Ok, I can’t find where I posted that image, so must post again….
Oooh, cheating!!😉
😀
(EN) Lovely post indeed
(IT) Post incantevole davvero
Thank you!
Hi Leya. You pictured your everyday moments so beautifully. We haven’t had much rain here in Canada also. The extent of the forest fires has been scary. Love your post. ❤
Thank you so much, Olga! The fires have been scary over here as well – and we are not used to them. Are they over now in Canada?
They’re under control in my province of Ontario, but British Columbia (on the west coast) is being hit hard. They even called in the military to help out. The smoke has traveled halfway across Canada. Air quality advisories in four provinces.
Oh my…This summer has really pointed out the dangerous way we are heading.
Certainly has. 😦
😟😟
What a wonderful treasure of everyday moments Ann-Christine. I loved your response this week. That photo of your two babies is priceless!! Thank you for this window into your everyday life!
I am glad you enjoyed it, Tina! In fact I am ever so grateful for the opportunity!