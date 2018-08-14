Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Week 4 Photo – black and white, mirror, air plane, power lines, etc.
Some years ago I remember walking into a hotel – where I never got any longer than to the lobby…because of all the mirrors and chandeliers. Here it is again!
20 comments on “CFFC: Mirror, Reflection, Frame in Frame”
Nice post
Wow – what an amazing effect.
Wonderful! Mirrors seem to go on and on forever.
No ending…luckily only one Me!
Great choice for Cee’s challenge! Nicely captured!
Thank you…there was no way for me to get out of that frame…
Mirrors, mirrors on the wall, where’s A-C among them all? 🙂 I love shots like this!
janet
Haha…well, hard to resist the opportunity..
I completely agree!
Oh Leya, this photo is special 😀
😀
You never got any further than the lobby?? Great selfie though!
We often just peep in to see what places look like…
Hmmmm…
;-D
Ann-Christine Through The Looking Glass. So many reflections 🙂
Haha, yes, quite a surprise to me. And no way of taking the shot without me in it… Four, five years ago now. I really had to go through many photos before I found it again!
Well worth the search.
Oh my!! I am not sure i would like so many mirrors. Great choice!
Well…I don’t like mirrors at all – if I am in them.