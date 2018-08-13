We had one single rainy day in Norway, and decided to spend it in the Blue City – Sortland. The artist Bjørn Elvenes started a millenium project to paint the city blue…
Famous blue cities are Chefchauen in Morocco and Jodhpur in India.
…but how the story ended is still not clear. However, the overall impression is –
that he at least succeeded in large parts of Sortland. Many shades of blue greeted us now that the skies did not show any signs of this colour…
The city is small, but has today got about 10 400 inhabitants.
We enjoyed the one hour walk, even if we had to pop into some shops and the library to avoid the heaviest showers…
A rainy day well spent!
5 comments on “Sortland – the Blue City”
And have you ever been to the other blue places you mention, A C?
Unfortunately…in Morocco it is very much hidden away in the mountains and India is not my favorite country because of the heat. My husband went to Jodhpur though. Have you been?
OK….and no, I have not been to either…
Interesting to see so much blue in the northern hemisphere. My inclination is to think the light isn’t quite right for showing off all the blue shades to their best advantage. But then blue is supposed to be soothing, and the Maasai equate it with heaven.
Interesting, yes. Rainy days are definitely not the best for this colour, but days with sun it looks great. On the other hand, we often hear that Lofoten is not generally seen as a sunny resort. I guess the artist loved the colour blue and maybe connected it to heaven and the sea. Lofoten is a land of fishermen, and to them, it is all about blue!