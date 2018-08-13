Sortland – the Blue City

We had one single rainy day in Norway, and decided to spend it in the Blue City – Sortland. The artist Bjørn Elvenes started a millenium project to paint the city blue…

Famous blue cities are Chefchauen in Morocco and Jodhpur in India.

…but how the story ended is still not clear. However, the overall impression is –

that he at least succeeded in large parts of Sortland. Many shades of blue greeted us now that the skies did not show any signs of this colour…

The city is small, but has today got about 10 400 inhabitants.

We enjoyed the one hour walk, even if we had to pop into some shops and the library to avoid the heaviest showers…

A rainy day well spent!