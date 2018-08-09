Thursday Thoughts – On Beauty

According to Wikipedia, Beauty is ”a characteristic of an animal, idea, object, person or place that provides a perceptual experience of pleasure or satisfaction.”

The experience of ”beauty” is also connected to being in balance and harmony with  nature, which may lead to feelings of attraction and emotional well-being.

Philosopher and novelist Umberto Eco wrote On Beauty: A history of a Western idea (2004) and On Ugliness (2007). A character in his novel The Name of the Rose declares: ”three things concur in creating beauty: first of all integrity or perfection, and for this reason we consider ugly all incomplete things; then proper proportion or consonance; and finally clarity and light”, before going on to say ”the sight of the beautiful implies peace”. (Wikipedia)

The best part of beauty is that which no picture can express

Francis Bacon

Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old

Franz Kafka

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Margaret Wolfe Hungerford

(The first person to use it in the form we know today.)

It is unknown exactly where or how this idiom originated but it has been used in different forms since 3rd century BC when it first appeared in Greek.

Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it    

Confucius

Abisko och Lofoten 2018 399-Redigera-2

The soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Abisko och Lofoten 2018 403-Redigera

Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us or we find it not

Ralph Waldo Emerson

 

 

All photos from Reine, Lofoten – by many considered to be maybe the most beautiful spot in the world.

