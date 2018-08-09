According to Wikipedia, Beauty is ”a characteristic of an animal, idea, object, person or place that provides a perceptual experience of pleasure or satisfaction.”
The experience of ”beauty” is also connected to being in balance and harmony with nature, which may lead to feelings of attraction and emotional well-being.
Philosopher and novelist Umberto Eco wrote On Beauty: A history of a Western idea (2004) and On Ugliness (2007). A character in his novel The Name of the Rose declares: ”three things concur in creating beauty: first of all integrity or perfection, and for this reason we consider ugly all incomplete things; then proper proportion or consonance; and finally clarity and light”, before going on to say ”the sight of the beautiful implies peace”. (Wikipedia)
The best part of beauty is that which no picture can express
Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder
Margaret Wolfe Hungerford
(The first person to use it in the form we know today.)
It is unknown exactly where or how this idiom originated but it has been used in different forms since 3rd century BC when it first appeared in Greek.
Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it
The soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone
Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us or we find it not
7 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – On Beauty”
Now this looks like a wonderful dreamscape, Ann-Christine. Such rarified vistas.
What a glorious, stunning, magical place, A C – thanks for giving me the Virtual tour….
I can see why people think so!
These views are breathtaking.
I am glad you like them, Colline!
We are so blessed you have taken us on this magical journey to Lofoten Ann-Christine 💜 I am so enjoying the scenery through your beautiful images, it feels as if I am there. Thank you so much for sharing 🙂💖 xxx
I am so happy you traveled with me – and enjoyed it! Thank you ♥