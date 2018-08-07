Road nr.10 ends in Å on the southernmost part of Lofoten. An old fishing village with rorbuer and – fish.
And charm…
Many galleries, and flowers in the small gardens.
We had a great view from our hostel Salteriet.
Down the road we felt almost Chinese… I half expected an artist standing there, painting.
When we left in the early morning, the whole landscape felt dreamy and unreal.
But that is what Lofoten does to people…
3 comments on “Lofoten – Å – Oh!”
What a magnificent setting for this lovely place. Such evocative photos.
Bags of charm! Why am I not there? Stunning photos xx
Are the people so completely overwhelmed by the landscapes that they can simply say Å?