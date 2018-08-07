Lofoten – Å – Oh!

Road nr.10 ends in Å on the southernmost part of Lofoten. An old fishing village with rorbuer and  – fish.

And charm…

Many galleries,  and flowers in the small gardens.

We had a great view from our hostel Salteriet.

Down the road we felt almost Chinese… I half expected an artist standing there, painting.

When we left in the early morning, the whole landscape felt dreamy and unreal.

Almost supernatural.

But that is what Lofoten does to people…

 

3 comments on "Lofoten – Å – Oh!

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

