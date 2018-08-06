Lofoten – Going South, to Å

It takes a whole day to drive down from Narvik to Å, 380 kilometres, and you have to stop several times just to walk out in all that beauty…

Not far from Svolvær, we reached Kabelvåg, and stopped to admire the grand Lofoten Cathedral (1898) – all in wood – that takes impressive 1200 visitors. Very beautifully built, but in need of restoration and painting now.

Lofotr Viking Museum in Borg is the place where the grandest house ever from the Viking Era was found, and a copy of it was built in natural size.

As the roads grew more narrow and winding, the sun went behind the clouds and was mostly veiled in the soft fog. This, of course, sometimes made the landscape even more interesting.

Looking behind us, the clear skies were still there though.

Winding roads among the small islands, and

grass clad roofs everywhere. A landscape reminding of a Tolkien story.

Finally, after being mistaken several times – we reached Å, where we were going to spend the night. Meet more of Å in the next post!