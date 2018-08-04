Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Blue

This week’s Lens-Artists host is Patti, and she challenges us to share our interpretation of blue—the color, the mood, or the time of day.”

My choices are from Kosta Boda Art Hotel in Sweden and in the header, the village Å in Lofoten, Norway.

Last year we spent a night here at the SPA-hotel, and marveled at the world famous artworks in every room. All of them for sale. No doubt my favorite was the glass bar, where Kjell Engman has designed and finished everything in blue glass.

 

 

 

Even the chairs…

 

For more information about participating in the lens-artists challenge, click here.

To see Patti’s BLUE challenge, click here.

To have your post show in the lens-artists tag section of the WP Reader, please tag it as

lens-artists. Be sure to include the hyphen and the final S !

Welcome!

 

Annonser

19 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Blue

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

w
Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.