Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Blue

This week’s Lens-Artists host is Patti, and she challenges us to share our interpretation of blue—the color, the mood, or the time of day.”

My choices are from Kosta Boda Art Hotel in Sweden and in the header, the village Å in Lofoten, Norway.

Last year we spent a night here at the SPA-hotel, and marveled at the world famous artworks in every room. All of them for sale. No doubt my favorite was the glass bar, where Kjell Engman has designed and finished everything in blue glass.



Even the chairs…

For more information about participating in the lens-artists challenge, click here.

To see Patti’s BLUE challenge, click here.

To have your post show in the lens-artists tag section of the WP Reader, please tag it as

lens-artists. Be sure to include the hyphen and the final S !

Welcome!