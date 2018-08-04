This week’s Lens-Artists host is Patti, and she challenges us to share our interpretation of blue—the color, the mood, or the time of day.”
My choices are from Kosta Boda Art Hotel in Sweden and in the header, the village Å in Lofoten, Norway.
Last year we spent a night here at the SPA-hotel, and marveled at the world famous artworks in every room. All of them for sale. No doubt my favorite was the glass bar, where Kjell Engman has designed and finished everything in blue glass.
Even the chairs…
19 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Blue”
Very cool blues, Ann-Christine. Love the work of Kosta. And Orrefors! They are all around in our home in North Norfolk.
Love them too – glass art is very special.
How could you feel anything other than cool in that blue bar!! Wonderful.
😀
You’ve nailed blue!
You too!
😀😀
A great choice of photos for this weeks challenge
Thank you, Pauline.
Love the header. I have always wanted to visit the Lofoten Islands.
I waited for many years too – this summer I finally got there.
We’ll follow. Maybe next year…
Looking forward to your photos.
I especially like that that third shot, A-C.
janet
Me too.
Amazing! Great shots of a cool-vibe was lace Ann- Christine
Thank you, Tina!
Very strange and interesting bar!
I am glad you like it – it was stunning!