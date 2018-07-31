CFFC: Pick a Topic From This Photo – Vintage Car Pick a Topic from this Photo- For Cee – I chose a vintage car – a real beauty. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
4 comments on “CFFC: Pick a Topic From This Photo – Vintage Car”
That looks immaculate. And all those radiator grille badges – I remember my father doing that. 🙂
Did you have a car like that? It was very well kept and driven in style. It did not win the show though – a much less glamorous car did.
No, but we had a car with a radiator grille you could put a badge on. Unlike today’s cars.
Hmm, that’s a bit of a beast!!