In the header is Lapporten (Swedish: ”The Lapponian Gate”) or Tjuonavagge (Northern Sami: Čuonjávággi, ”Goose Valley”). This is a U-shaped valley in Lapland in northern Sweden, and one of the most familiar and famous natural sights of the mountains there.
Driving towards the Norwegian border, we left lake Torne Träsk behind us heading for the coast and Narvik, Norway.
This is a rough, high mountain area with not that much vegetation. The Norwegians seem to love it and their cottages (No. ”Hytter”) are everywhere perched on the flat rocks.
Staying in your own hytte is in the Norwegian national soul just as our cottages are in the Swedish soul. They vary in standard from no water or electricity (the ”real thing”, according to many) to luxury houses.
The view was tightening, but we relished every minute of the chilly fog and the fresh air. Three months in a sauna is not my cup of tea.
12 comments on “Leaving Abisko – for Norway and Lofoten”
It really looks like a magical place. And your black and white images are beautiful.
I love the thought of those hyatte being in your national soul. A bit like our beach baches and small house on the quarter acre section. Definitely a thing of the past here now. Fabulous photos Leya
Ah, gone all of them? A pity though…
Glad you liked the photos and could somewhat relate to the history!
I guess some of them are still around, but rapidly being bought up and changed to “MacMansions” an “original” small, wooden 70 year old beach bach right on the ocean recently sold for $3.25million.
Wow!
A couple of months in a sauna is not my cup of tea, either! Glad you were able to find some cool, A C
Not possible to describe how much I valued this…Is your heatwave still standing?
The temperature has fallen nicely for a few days now – much more comfortable, BUT it will be hot again Thurs onwards..but hopefully not for too many days……
There seem to be no end to it here…lucky you with a pause…
A most welcome pause, I was getting in a bad place
😐
30C again on Friday…I’m not happy…😟