Leaving Abisko – for Norway and Lofoten

In the header is Lapporten (Swedish: ”The Lapponian Gate”) or Tjuonavagge (Northern Sami: Čuonjávággi, ”Goose Valley”). This is a U-shaped valley in Lapland in northern Sweden, and one of the most familiar and famous natural sights of the mountains there.

Driving towards the Norwegian border, we left lake Torne Träsk behind us heading for the coast and Narvik, Norway.

This is a rough, high mountain area with not that much vegetation. The Norwegians seem to love it and their cottages (No. ”Hytter”) are everywhere perched on the flat rocks.

Staying in your own hytte is in the Norwegian national soul just as our cottages are in the Swedish soul. They vary in standard from no water or electricity (the ”real thing”, according to many) to luxury houses.

The view was tightening, but we relished every minute of the chilly fog and the fresh air. Three months in a sauna is not my cup of tea.

12 comments on “Leaving Abisko – for Norway and Lofoten

  2. I love the thought of those hyatte being in your national soul. A bit like our beach baches and small house on the quarter acre section. Definitely a thing of the past here now. Fabulous photos Leya

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

