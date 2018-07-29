Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
15 comments on “Silent Sunday”
Beautiful 😀
Thank you!
Was this wishful thinking in view of the current dry spell….. wish has just broken in our part of the UK this morning. I don’t know if I should be pleased or sad 🙂
A coloirful raindance maybe?
Looks like a storm’s a’coming! Wonderful contrasts, A-C.
janet
I hoped to bring some of it back here, but no…
The contrast between the brightly colored buildings and the stormy looking sky brings a delightful tension into the photos.
Thank you, Steve – stormy skies make interesting colours and shades come through. I wish we had some of those here now – with rain!
Thank you for sharing your part of the world. I hope you get some rain, and soon. We are supposed to have some rain today, we shall see.
Let us hope for us both.
Very picturesque. I haven’t seen one of those wooden tables (from a cable reel) in years.
I like those tables – so genuinely belonging to my childhood. If you could get hold of one, they would be used as summer camp tables.
They belong to my childhood too.
I hope that means rain for you!
Unfortunately…no. This is in Norway.