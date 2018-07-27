Norway – Again Coming back from a beautiful trip to Lofoten, Norway. We have been to Norway so many times, but never to Lofoten. It was worth waiting for…Here are two appetizers. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
16 comments on “Norway – Again”
Restful pictures! Looking forward to seeing more.
I was in Norway several times during my almost year-long European trip in the mid-seventies, but haven’t been back since, so I loved these gorgeous photos. But you know how I feel about mountains. 🙂 With appetizers like this, one scarcely needs entrees.
janet
I have to get to Norway!!
❤ ❤ ❤ Can't wait to see the rest of your images, Ann-Christine.
You and me both, Dina!!
It’s good to know that this part of Norway really is as beautiful as all the videos on Facebook suggest.
Nice Post. Amazing Pictures.
Grossartiges Bild…
Beautiful photos.
Beautiful indeed.
I brought back quite some memory cards…
😀
😊😊
I know them only as a name and beautiful photos xx
I haven’t been to Norway, not even once–so I appreciate your beautiful photos.
Now I can say that I have virtually been there, in my mind. 🙂
I am glad I could bring you there in your mind! If you ever have planned to go – I wish you did go. I don’t know anyone who ever regretted it.