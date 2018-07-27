Norway – Again

Coming back from a beautiful trip to Lofoten, Norway. We have been to Norway so many times, but never to Lofoten. It was worth waiting for…Here are two appetizers.

16 comments on “Norway – Again

  2. I was in Norway several times during my almost year-long European trip in the mid-seventies, but haven’t been back since, so I loved these gorgeous photos. But you know how I feel about mountains. 🙂 With appetizers like this, one scarcely needs entrees.

    janet

    Svara

    • I am glad I could bring you there in your mind! If you ever have planned to go – I wish you did go. I don’t know anyone who ever regretted it.

      Svara

