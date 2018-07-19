Thursday Thoughts – On the Road Again Country roads …and the farmers’ never ending work Fading flowers and ripening blackberries So, I am heading north for some days – to leave the heat behind I will be in touch – have a great weekend all! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
12 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – On the Road Again”
Have a lovely time. Are the dogs going with you?
Enjoy. We have nice weather here near Woodstock NY, warm but with rain and cool breeze. I hope you get the same.
Lovely photos. Enjoy your trip
Enjoy! 🙂 🙂
Heading north? Nothing wrong with visiting Santa Claus
Enjoy your cooler time away, A-C. It’s cooled down here, too, thankfully, enough that I can have the windows open in the morning and enjoy the coolness. Thanks for the beautifully serene shots to remember while you’re gone.
janet
Have a great time, A C!
Fina somriga bilder. Du är i norrland?
Nu är jag – men inlägget är bilder från min cykelrunda hemma igår!
Jaha..jag tyckte väl att det inte var SÅ mycket norrland…
Så ljuvliga bilder med ett underbart ljus! Ha det så jättebra däruppe i norrr!! Fast du måste nog resa ganska så långt för att komma ifrån hettan 😀
I hope you find a reprieve from the heat, enjoy your break