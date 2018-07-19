Thursday Thoughts – On the Road Again

Country roads

…and the farmers’ never ending work

Fading flowers and ripening blackberries

So, I am heading north for some days – to leave the heat behind

I will be in touch – have a great weekend all!

 

Annonser

12 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – On the Road Again

  6. Enjoy your cooler time away, A-C. It’s cooled down here, too, thankfully, enough that I can have the windows open in the morning and enjoy the coolness. Thanks for the beautifully serene shots to remember while you’re gone.

    janet

    Svara

  9. Så ljuvliga bilder med ett underbart ljus! Ha det så jättebra däruppe i norrr!! Fast du måste nog resa ganska så långt för att komma ifrån hettan 😀

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

w
Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.