CFFC: Octopus and Whale – Airborne

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Week 2 Photo – truck, mural, octopus, whale, blue, etc.

In June I visited the kite flying festival at Fanö, Denmark. A spectacular event! Here are some whales and octopuses for Cee’s challenge!

5 comments on "CFFC: Octopus and Whale – Airborne

