Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Week 2 Photo – truck, mural, octopus, whale, blue, etc.
In June I visited the kite flying festival at Fanö, Denmark. A spectacular event! Here are some whales and octopuses for Cee’s challenge!
Annonser
Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Week 2 Photo – truck, mural, octopus, whale, blue, etc.
In June I visited the kite flying festival at Fanö, Denmark. A spectacular event! Here are some whales and octopuses for Cee’s challenge!
5 comments on “CFFC: Octopus and Whale – Airborne”
Wow… great capture! That is a perfect entry. 🙂
Wow, so very cool!
Striking and fun images … and blue … and octopus and whale! Lovely memories.
Oh I so adore this kite. Wonderful and happy photo for this week. 😀
Thank you, Cee – and blue skies!