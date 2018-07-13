Searching for Summer Beauty Tonight I went out to search for flowers in the nearest marshland. And what joy to find they are still there! Even by the road some have survived – In the stillness of the late evening – I rejoice in their presence Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
One comment on “Searching for Summer Beauty”
So lovely xx