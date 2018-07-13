Searching for Summer Beauty

Tonight I went out to search for flowers in the nearest marshland.

And what joy to find they are still there!

Even by the road some have survived –

In the stillness of the late evening

Sommarkväll blommor och grodor 2018 087-2

– I rejoice in their presence

Sommarkväll blommor och grodor 2018 041-2

 

 

 

One comment on “Searching for Summer Beauty

