Thursday Thoughts – Reality is…

Thinking about reality and truth…

This is what my garden looks like today. Everything is dried out, and a single survivor is standing there, in the middle of what once was a lawn. A sweet Marguerite.

Then, if I look closely, I might find some more survivors – in the flowerbed at the back of the house, and of course I have tried to save some of my outdoor plants – the Tejas lilies and some begonias are coming now. Everything develops very fast though, in less than a week, they come – and go.

My most faithful friends are the Lavender and the Buddleias. I water them every day, and the wine as well. So – this small part of my garden, about 4 x 2,5 meters – is this the true picture of our summer 2018? No, but sometimes we can choose our own truth. I believe some people always do, but I prefer honesty and trying to show different angles or both sides. Life is never only going one way, and I think that is a good thing.