So, now I have been here for four whole days! Thought I would tell you about some things I have learned…and I learn fast.
I have continued the work started by Mille and Totti – undermining the Forsythia bushes.
I have also discovered other hidden gems here…
Like this Buddleia shelter – from where I have a good view of the whole garden!
Indoors, my favorite place is under the table – chewing up as many feet as possible…
And I must say I am happy that the family members here already adore me – all of them, except one…
But I am trying hard to make friends with him, Totti…, and you know –
sooner or later, I am sure even he will have to give in to my charms!
Milo
Annonser
11 comments on “Four Days With Me”
Aaahh. That last photo in particular, looks so adorable.
♥
Adorable, Leya 🙂 🙂
Oh he is- and a joy for everyone except Totti! But, in a couple of weeks they will play like pups both of them😉
Totti looks dubious, A C!
Oh…he is. Can’t stand him really, Milo. Always trying to play and really being a pain in the ass.. But he will come around! Might take a couple of weeks though😉
I vote 4 weeks….
…hopefully sooner – but we never know!
Let’s hope!
So cute, Leya! ❤
♥ He is a sweetie!