Four Days With Me

So, now I have been here for four whole days! Thought I would tell you about some things I have learned…and I learn fast.

I have continued the work started by Mille and Totti – undermining the Forsythia bushes.

I have also discovered other hidden gems here…

Like this Buddleia shelter – from where I have a good view of the whole garden!

Indoors, my favorite place is under the table – chewing up as many feet as possible…

And I must say I am happy that the family members here already adore me – all of them, except one…

But I am trying hard to make friends with him, Totti…, and you know –

sooner or later, I am sure even he will have to give in to my charms!

Milo