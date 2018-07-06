Milo – Moving In Hi, Milo here…just wanted to tell you – I moved in today! Mum tells me, if I am only half as good as my looks – I can have my own page here! Like Mille♥ and Totti♥. That would be just great. See you! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
3 comments on “Milo – Moving In”
Welcome darling Milo. Jack and I send lots of pats and good wishes. And listen carefully to everything Totti tells you and you will be fine.
Wuff-wuff!
Ohhhhhh, I am in love!