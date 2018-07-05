Paula’s Pick a Word is always a treat – but this time…I only managed four of her five words. I will have to look closely at how you all solved it!
splash – Seljalandsfoss, Iceland
feathered – Designer Wallin, Sweden. If this does not count…Galapagos’ swallow tailed in the header!
marine – Switzerland
scenic – Switzerland
8 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in July Y3”
Feathered is my favourite 🙂 I have not seen a Galapagos Swallow Tailed Gull before. Such a great photo Ann Christine
Thank you – they were fighting beautifully!
Lovely set of images, Ann Christine!
Thank you, Sue!
Beautiful images, Christian. The last one is spectacular, A great angle
Thank you, Amy!
Fabulous collection, Ann Christine. 🙂 🙂 Everyone’s Splash is great. I haven’t Googled the first word yet. Someone will have got it. Love your Feathered!
Thanks, Jo! I could not work out that first one…interesting to see who solves it!