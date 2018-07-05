Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in July Y3

Paula’s Pick a Word is always a treat – but this time…I only managed four of her five words. I will have to look closely at how you all solved it!

splash – Seljalandsfoss, Iceland

feathered – Designer Wallin, Sweden. If this does not count…Galapagos’ swallow tailed in the header!

marine – Switzerland

scenic – Switzerland

8 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in July Y3

  4. Fabulous collection, Ann Christine. 🙂 🙂 Everyone’s Splash is great. I haven’t Googled the first word yet. Someone will have got it. Love your Feathered!

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

