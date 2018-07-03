CFFC: Piles or Stacks

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Piles or Stack

For Cee this week – one of my favorite stack photos is this one,  with my mother walking between what once was my forest. In the header: boxes of butter!

15 comments on “CFFC: Piles or Stacks

  1. That’s an intriguing stack of butter boxes. The wood stacks are impressive as well as sad. But perhaps they were grown for the purpose of eventual logging.

    • Thank you, Amy. There was a lot of trees, before they cut them down. More trees left though…hopefully they will be left standing there for many years.

    • Thank you for asking. The trees grew there since my youth, and they always listened to my thoughts. I have walked those paths for more than 40 years, so we knew each other well.

