Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Piles or Stack
For Cee this week – one of my favorite stack photos is this one, with my mother walking between what once was my forest. In the header: boxes of butter!
15 comments on “CFFC: Piles or Stacks”
That’s an intriguing stack of butter boxes. The wood stacks are impressive as well as sad. But perhaps they were grown for the purpose of eventual logging.
Interesting photos. Where did you find all the butter boxes?i wonder about the fate of the logs. We’re they for fire wood?
I would love to walk among all those stakes of wood. 😀
😊The scent is lovely – but I miss my trees.
What happened to the forest???????!!!!!!!!!!!! That’s terrible!
Yes…I knew it would come, but there is so much of my heart in those trees.
That is so sad. I am really sorry.
So am I.
Love that first image, AC
Thanks!
😊
With your mother walking there, you captured a stunning piles! Must be a lot trees in that area.
Thank you, Amy. There was a lot of trees, before they cut them down. More trees left though…hopefully they will be left standing there for many years.
Is there sadness in seeing a forest now stacked as logs?
Thank you for asking. The trees grew there since my youth, and they always listened to my thoughts. I have walked those paths for more than 40 years, so we knew each other well.